Biden Signs Memorandum Giving Temporary Safe Haven to Hong Kong Residents, White House Says

"Today, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. signed a memorandum directing the deferral of removal of certain Hong Kong residents who are present in the United States, giving them a temporary safe haven," the statement said.
The move demonstrates Biden’s "strong support for people in Hong Kong in the face of ongoing repression by the People’s Republic of China (PRC), and makes clear we will not stand idly by as the PRC breaks its promises to Hong Kong and to the international community," it added.
Earlier, Beijing imposed Hong Kong-related sanctions on former Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, US-China Economic Security Review Commission Chair Carolyn Bartholomew; former staff director of the Congressional Executive Commission on China, Jonathan Stivers; Human Rights Watch’s China Director Sophie Richardson; DoYun Kim at the National Democratic Institute for International Affairs; and senior program manager of the International Republican Institute and the Hong Kong Democratic Council, Adam Joseph King.
All comments
Show new comments (0)