New Video Shows Titanic Wreckage ‘Rapidly Deteriorating’

New pictures from the North Atlantic wreckage of the Titanic reveal that the vessel is “rapidly deteriorating.”
The latest video from the site showed that the ship's condition was deteriorating, according to the Independent.
“These changes are distinct and notable, including the missing Gorgonian Hydroid from the rail of the bow,” OceanGate Expeditions reported, as quoted by the Independent.
It's so very heartbreaking to see Titanic deteriorating so fast via from oceangateexped's ig... I'm afraid it's not going to be long for her to collapse onto the seafloor 🥺😭 pic.twitter.com/anl3kydMTu— Dani (@klenabatched) July 29, 2021
The company plans to review all gathered information with experts to evaluate deterioration.
According to the company, no one had ever documented such a shipwreck year-by-year, which OceanGate Expeditions has started this year.
On the night of 15 April 1912, after a collision with an iceberg in the waters of the Atlantic Ocean, the Titanic sank with more than 2,200 people on board.
The death toll, according to various sources, ranged from 1400 to 1517 people. According to official data, after the disaster, 60% of the passengers in the first class cabins were able to escape, 44% in the second class cabins, and 25% in third class.
