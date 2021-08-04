Mexico Reportedly Sues American Gun Companies in US Court, Claims Negligent Practices

The lawsuit targets Smith and Wesson; Barrett Firearms; Colt's Manufacturing Company; Sturm, Ruger and Co.; Glock Inc.; and others, the report said.
Journalist Ciro Gomez Leyva shared the text of the lawsuit on Twitter.
"The Mexican government filed a lawsuit in a U.S. District Court against 10 gun manufacturers " to end the massive harm the defendants cause by actively facilitating the illicit trafficking of their weapons to cartels and other criminals in Mexico"
El gobierno mexicano presentó una demanda ante una Corte de Distrito de EU contra 10 fabricantes de armas "para poner fin al masivo daño que causan los demandados al facilitar activamente el tráfico ilícito de sus armas a los cárteles y otros delincuentes en México" pic.twitter.com/iYRDy1W7Qo— Ciro Gómez Leyva (@CiroGomezL) August 4, 2021
The Mexican Foreign Ministry went online to provide the public with the details of the lawsuit.
#EnVivo | Presentación del Litigio contra la comercialización negligente de armas en Estados Unidos y su tráfico ilícito a México. https://t.co/0PqK6yVFZC— Relaciones Exteriores (@SRE_mx) August 4, 2021
All comments
Show new comments (0)