Register
18:20 GMT03 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Australian soldiers Afghanistan (File)

    Australian Military Quietly Issues Plan to Respond to Damning Afghan War Crimes Inquiry

    © CC BY 2.0 / ISAF Headquarters Public Affairs Office / Australian soldiers Afghanistan
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106551/48/1065514839_0:64:1280:784_1200x675_80_0_0_9e2bf94cabbf9f4c0ca3f6db1e01be55.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202108031083518878-australian-military-quietly-issues-plan-to-respond-to-damning-afghan-war-crimes-inquiry/

    Australia was rocked by the largest scandal in its military’s modern history last year in the wake of revelations that service members in Afghanistan engaged in war crimes including the killing and torture of civilians and detainees in that war-torn country. Australia quietly completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan in mid-June.

    The office of the Inspector-General of the Australian Defence Force quietly released a four-year plan it hopes will address the “serious and systemic organizational and cultural failings” which caused a series of suspected war crimes in Afghanistan by its personnel.

    The 36-page document was posted to the office’s web site last Friday, but no public statement or press releases were issued, and local media only found and began reporting on it on Tuesday.

    Indicating that the recent Afghan war crimes inquiry by Maj. Gen. Paul Brereton had “found credible information of the most serious and disturbing breaches of ethical, legal, professional and moral responsibilities by members of the Australian Defence Force on operations in Afghanistan during the period 2005 to 2016,” the report blamed these “failings” on “an environment which allowed [the military’s] proud and respected reputation…to be damaged by the actions of a few.”

    The reform plan laid out two objectives – including considering and taking “appropriate action to address organizational, collective and individual responsibility for past failures and wrongdoing,” and dealing with the “root causes” of these failures to “prevent and promptly detect and respond to departures from required standards.”

    The plan is divided into a series of “work packages” subdivided into five “streams,” focusing on command accountability, organization, culture, information and partnerships, and lays out criminal, disciplinary or administrative punishments to be taken against those who stray from the rules or engage in criminal activity.

    The plan expects to address 90 percent of the “specific allegations of wrongdoing against individuals” by the end of the current year, with the military said to be “well-advanced” in addressing over 100 recommendations demanding criminal punishment, disciplinary action or “workplace management” penalties.

    Brereton Report

    Australian and New Zealand coalition forces participate in a training mission with Iraqi army soldiers at Taji Base, north of Baghdad, Iraq, Wednesday, April 17, 2019.
    © AP Photo / Hadi Mizban
    Australian Spy Found Dead Reportedly Planned to Release Classified Data on Afghan 'War Crimes'
    The military’s plan comes eight months after the November 2020 release of the Brereton Report, a comprehensive four-year inquiry into suspected Australian war crimes in Afghanistan. The damning document featured shocking revelations of brutal and senseless violence, including killings and cruelty against civilians. That report charged Australia’s elite Special Air Service Regiment (SASR) of engaging in 23 alleged incidents in which 39 Afghans were “unlawfully killed,” and two incidents of “cruel treatment.”

    In addition to killings, torture and mistreatment, the report revealed efforts by commanding officers to cover up crimes by creating ‘cover stories’ in operational reporting, with a code of silence put in place among the troops.

    Prior to the release of the report, a separate investigation into suspected war crimes by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation in 2017 prompted police to raid the network’s Sydney headquarters, and to try to prosecute ABC journalist Dan Oakes for his reporting on the story.

    25 current and former Australian military personnel accused of war crimes were identified by Brereton in his report, with some said to still be active duty service members.

    A senior Australian soldier drinks beer from a prosthetic leg that belonged to a Taliban fighter killed by special forces in Afghanistan
    © Photo : YouTube/ Guardian Australia/Breakingology
    Aussie Officer Guzzling Beer From Dead Taliban Fighter’s Prosthetic Limb Mentored Troops on 'Ethics'
    The Defence Ministry accepted the Brereton report’s findings and promised to address its more than 140 recommendations. At the same time, military officials have sought to stress that the actions of its service members in Afghanistan were not representative of the military as a whole, and expressed concern over the mental well-being of Afghan veterans after observing a spike in suicides which followed the report’s release.

    In April, Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton walked back a decision by Defence Chief Gen. Angus Campbell to strip more than 3,000 SASR vets who took part in the war in Afghanistan between 2007 and 2013 of their ‘meritorious unit citation’ award. The suggestion to strip the SASR of the citation was one of the key recommendations made by Brereton in his report.

    Australia sent troops to Afghanistan alongside the US and other allies in late 2001 to fight al-Qaeda* and Taliban* militants in the wake of the 9/11 terror attacks, and its soldiers stayed in the country until June 2021, when they were quietly pulled out as part of the wider Western withdrawal.

    41 Australian soldiers were killed and over 260 were injured in the war. As many as 39,000 Australians served in Afghanistan over the past 19+ years.

    * Terrorist groups outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    Anti-Lockdown Protesters Clash With Police in Australia - Photos, Videos
    'Stolen' Artworks Worth Millions to be Restored to India From Australia
    Sky News Australia Rumoured to Be Suspended on YouTube Over Breaching COVID Misinfo Policy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    German track and field athlete Alica Schmidt
    Stunning Female Athletes Battling for Medals at 2020 Tokyo Olympics
    Royal Disinterest
    Royal Disinterest
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse