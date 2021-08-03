Taliban Demanding 'Lion's Share of Power', US Special Rep for Afghan Reconciliation Says

The Taliban are demanding a "lion's share of power" in any political settlement with the Afghan government based on "the military situation as they see it," US special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad has said.
"The situation is very concerning, and our expectation is that both the government and the Talibs would focus on a political settlement. Right now the government's primary focus is to find its military bearings, if you like, after the losses that it suffered in recent weeks, to develop a new military strategy and to implement that strategy, believing that without that and too weak opposition to pursue a negotiated settlement," the diplomat said, speaking at the Aspen Security Forum on Tuesday.
Khalilzad suggested that it was too early for the US to be able to say that it "trusts" the Taliban to do what they say.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)