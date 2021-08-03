Biden Brings Home the Bacon as Trudeau Coughs Up After Losing Stanley Cup Wager

Joe Biden found he was literally able to put food on the table for his family after he won a bet with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about the outcome of the Stanley Cup, the White House confirmed on Monday. The US President and the Canadian Premier were backing, respectively, Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadiens in the final of the National Hockey League's Stanley Cup on 7 July, which Lightning won 4:1 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay, Florida, US.
As a result of this staggering victory, Biden received from Trudeau "a package of Montreal smoked-meat sandwiches".
Earlier, Trudeau took to Twitter to announce his intention to pay his wager in full:
Alright, I’ve had some time to recover from the heartbreaking #StanleyCupFinal. @POTUS, a bet’s a bet. A package of Montreal smoked meat sandwiches is heading your way – enjoy! And congratulations to the @NHL champs, the @TBLightning.— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 30, 2021
Biden tweeted in response:
I know losing isn’t easy, but thanks for following through with your end of the wager, @JustinTrudeau. And congrats again to the Tampa Bay Lightning on your second straight Stanley Cup. You made your country proud. https://t.co/Z0apiftAlV— President Biden (@POTUS) July 30, 2021
Smoked meat has been popular in Montreal since the 19th century and is considered a symbol of the city's cuisine. Montreal-style smoked-meat sandwiches are usually packed inside seedless, light rye bread, and piled about 5cm high with hand-sliced smoked meat covered with yellow prepared mustard.
