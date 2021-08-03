Register
07:27 GMT03 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    British Prime Minister David Cameron (C) arrives at Lashkar Gah base in Afghanistan on December 6, 2010. Cameron has made an unannounced trip to Afghanistan to demonstrate the growing stability in the country and to see how troops are helping to train up the Afghan security services.

    David Cameron's Afghan Translator Whom Taliban Dubbed 'Infidel Who'd Die Like a Dog' Denied Refuge

    © AFP 2021 / LEON NEAL
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    301
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/03/1083514124_0:6:2800:1581_1200x675_80_0_0_90730df59e4a9a03ba88c94c0386baf1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202108031083514048-david-camerons-afghan-translator-whom-taliban-dubbed-infidel-whod-die-like-a-dog-denied-refuge/

    More than 40 former military commanders earlier signed an open letter warning “time is of the utmost essence” to help Afghans who served alongside British forces to settle in the UK in the face of a “resurgent Taliban” as US and NATO withdraw forces from the country.

    A former Afghan interpreter who once worked with ex-UK Prime Minister David Cameron has been repeatedly denied sanctuary in Britain, preventing him from being rescued from the Taliban*, a retired senior British officer has warned, according to the Daily Mail.

    Known as Shaffy, the 32-year old father-of-five worked for the British military in Afghanistan until January 2013, both on the frontline and with visiting senior officials, such as Cameron. The translator has seen his application rejected multiple times in line with the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP) because of how he was dismissed from his job, which he calls “an injustice that could cost me my life”.

    Shaffy was cited as saying he had six weeks to “save my family… before the official pull out of Western forces that will give the Taliban the freedom to hunt us down as they have told us they will”.

    Former Afghan interpreters, who worked with U.S. troops in Afghanistan demonstrate in front of the U.S. embassy in Kabul June 25, 2021
    © REUTERS / STRINGER
    Former Afghan interpreters, who worked with U.S. troops in Afghanistan demonstrate in front of the U.S. embassy in Kabul June 25, 2021

    American and coalition forces began the Afghan pullout in May, when US President Joe Biden promised to have all troops out of the country by September and the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. The latter had served as the pretext for the US invasion of Afghanistan in 2001.

    ‘Infidel Spy’

    Retired Major General Charlie Herbert, who worked with Shaffy, has taken up the case of the man he extols as an “awesome guy”.

    “Shaffy worked in Helmand for the best part of six years for a dozen different British Army units and during that time received numerous commendations. When I met him in 2010 he was the interpreter for the battlegroup Chief of Staff. He was an outstanding interpreter – held in the highest regard by all who worked with him,” the former commander of British Forces in Helmand is cited as saying. He adds:

    “Of all the interpreters I know of still left in Afghanistan, this case stands out as perhaps the most significant miscarriage of justice. I believe he was badly wronged when dismissed without right to appeal in 2013, and to abandon him now to the hands of the Taliban is to multiply that injustice a thousand fold.”

    According to UK Defence sources, Shaffy’s employment was terminated for sexually threatening a female officer. The Afghan translator had vehemently denied the allegations.

    “Given the questionable circumstances of his dismissal after six years of exemplary service, his application should be reconsidered and he should be allowed to put forward representation,” added the former NATO adviser.

    Then Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron, right, talks to British soldiers at Camp Bastion, outside Lashkar Gah, the provincial capital of Helmand province in southern Afghanistan, Monday, Dec. 16, 2013.
    © AP Photo / Lefteris Pitarakis
    Then Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron, right, talks to British soldiers at Camp Bastion, outside Lashkar Gah, the provincial capital of Helmand province in southern Afghanistan, Monday, Dec. 16, 2013.

    Shaffy, once a senior translator with British forces stationed in Afghanistan, was branded an “infidel spy” by Taliban, with the group vowing he would “die like a dog” after he was shown on British and Afghan TV standing alongside then-prime minister David Cameron during a visit to Helmand in 2011.

    Herbert is described as having spoken to key figures in the Afghan interpreter’s case, who now deny he was involved in any sexual threats. It also appears that Shaffy and other interpreters may have “clashed” with a female interpreter manager who had then arrived on what was her first operational tour. The translator was subsequently dismissed “without any apparent due process or right to appeal,” according to Herbert.

    ‘Time is of the Essence’

    Retired Major General Charlie Herbert was one of 40 senior officers who last week signed an open letter, co-ordinated by the Sulha Alliance, to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, warning that “time is of the utmost essence” to help Afghans who served alongside British forces to settle in the UK.

    In the letter, they described the existing Afghan Relocation and Assistance Policy (Arap) as a “positive step”, but added the policy is not “being conducted with the necessary spirit of generosity required to protect our former colleagues from an indiscriminate and resurgent Taliban”.

    A militaman loads his rifle as Afghan Special Forces visit a district centre during a combat mission against Taliban, in Kandahar province, Afghanistan, July 12, 2021
    © REUTERS / DANISH SIDDIQUI
    A militaman loads his rifle as Afghan Special Forces visit a district centre during a combat mission against Taliban, in Kandahar province, Afghanistan, July 12, 2021

    It was added that “far too many applications” to settle in the UK are currently being rejected. Qualifying for relocation requires that interpreters prove they were in an “exposed” role by serving with foreign troops in the country that now puts them in “imminent danger”. Over 1,000 – 35 percent of the total number of Afghans who worked for the UK – had their employment terminated by Britain without the right of appeal or challenge.

    © REUTERS / Jim Hollander
    U.S. troops to withdraw from Afghanistan

    The Taliban are now said to control 80 percent of the country, with Afghanistan’s president Ashraf Ghani on Monday blaming America’s swift withdrawal of troops for sweeping gains by the group.

    “An imported, hasty” peace process not only failed to bring peace but created doubt and ambiguity" among Afghans, said Ghani in his address to Parliament.

    He claimed that Afghan forces had the “capacity" to defeat the insurgents. Ferocious fighting is taking place in Lashkar Gah in southern Helmand province, despite persistent US and Afghan air strikes, with the Taliban believed to have seized a TV station. Attempts to capture Kandahar, Afghanistan's second-largest city, have continued after rocket strikes hit its airport on Sunday.

    *The Taliban is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    Europe Risks New Wave of Refugees Over Civil War in Afghanistan, Danish Military Analyst Warns
    'Abrupt' US Withdrawal Leads to Deteriorating Security Situation, Afghanistan's President Says
    UK Gov't Urged to Fast-Track Sanctuary for Afghans Who Supported British Troops or Face 'Dishonour'
    US Secretary of State Briefs Media on Expansion of Resettlement Eligibility for Afghans
    Tags:
    David Cameron, Afghanistan, Joe Biden, NATO, NATO, Boris Johnson
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    German track and field athlete Alica Schmidt
    Stunning Female Athletes Battling for Medals at 2020 Tokyo Olympics
    Royal Disinterest
    Royal Disinterest
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse