Bus With Russian Tourists Overturns in Turkey, 3 People Killed, 5 Injured

Earlier, the Milliyet newspaper reported that a bus overturned in the Side area while carrying Russian tourists from Manavgat to Antalya airport.
The vehicle crashed into a concrete fence and overturned for unknown reasons. According to preliminary information, three people were killed and 16 were injured, the paper added.
The victims were sent to nearby hospitals.
Photos and videos from the scene of the accident were shared online.
Another bad news came from Antalya's Manavgat district, which has been struggling with fires for days. As a result of the overturning of the tour midibus carrying Russian tourists, 3 people lost their lives and 16 people were injured. pic.twitter.com/0hrKbAd5Cx— HÜSEYİN AVNİ KEMAL (@HAvni2861) August 2, 2021
Antalya Manavgat'ta Rus turistleri taşıyan tur midibüsü kaza yaptı.— Taha (@Taha_Sivas_5858) August 2, 2021
🔴İlk belirlemelere göre 3 kişi hayatını kaybetti, 16 kişi yaralandı. pic.twitter.com/GM5EZCtbtR
