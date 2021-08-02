UK Summons Iranian Ambassador After Blaming Attack on Mercer Street Tanker on Tehran

Iran's ambassador to the UK has been summoned to the Foreign Office after an attack on an Israel-linked oil tanker.
"Minister (James) Cleverly reiterated that Iran must immediately cease actions that risk international peace and security, and reinforced that vessels must be allowed to navigate freely in accordance with international law," the Foreign Office said in a statement.
This comes after both the UK and US accused Iran of attacking the Mercer Street tanker. Tehran has vehemently denied any involvement in the attack.
Last Thursday, the Mercer Street tanker, which was sailing from Tanzania to the United Arab Emirates with no cargo onboard, was struck off the coast of Oman, about 300 km southeast of Muscat. One Romanian and one British national were killed as a result. The oil tanker is Liberian-flagged and managed by Zodiac Maritime, a London-based company owned by Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
