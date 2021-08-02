Berlin Calling on Minsk to Respect Athletes' Rights in Light of Timanovskaya Incident

"We condemn regularly their treatment of the civil society. We strongly condemn bullying and intimidation of independent media and the civil society, which certainly includes athletes. We are steadily calling on the Belarusian authorities to respect the key democratic rights, including media freedom and freedom of opinion, this applies to all of the Belarusian citizens, including athletes," Adebahr said at a briefing.
This comes after earlier in the day, the Japanese authorities confirmed to the Czech Republic that Belarusian Olympic sprinter Kristina Timanovskaya received Prague's asylum offer.
On Sunday, the athlete released a video via social media claiming that Belarusian authorities were "forcibly" trying to make her return to her home country. She asked the International Olympic Committee to intervene. The National Olympic Committee of Belarus said that the coaching staff of the Belarusian athletics team decided to send the sprinter home due to her emotional and psychological state.
Timanovskaya herself claimed that the Belarusian Olympic Committee had decided to send her back to Belarus because she complained on Instagram about getting scheduled to run in the 4x400m relay after some members of the Belarusian team were found to be ineligible to compete due to insufficient doping testing.
