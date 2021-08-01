Sullivan Tells Tunisian President His Country Needs ‘Honest Governance’

"In an hour-long discussion, he conveyed [US] President [Joe] Biden’s strong support for the people of Tunisia and for Tunisian democracy based on fundamental rights, strong institutions, and a commitment to the rule of law. In this spirit, the call focused on the critical need for Tunisian leaders to outline a swift return to Tunisia’s democratic path," the White House said on Saturday.

According to Washington, Tunisia must swiftly form a new government that will first be capable of stabilizing the economic situation in the country and additionally address the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

During the Saturday talks, Sullivan said Tunisians need improved standards of living and "honest governance" and added that the US is ready to help Tunisia "move toward a secure, prosperous, and democratic future."

Earlier this week, Saied appointed a former national security adviser, Ridha Gharsalloui, as acting interior minister amid the ongoing political crisis in the country. The appointment came following mass anti-government protests that erupted in the country's capital of Tunis at the end of July.

Saied dismissed Prime Minister Hicham Mechichi, and froze parliament for 30 days, suspending immunity for all lawmakers. The president said on July 25 that he was assuming executive authority with the assistance of a new prime minister, who is yet to be appointed.

On Monday, Ennahda, the largest political party in the Tunisian parliament, headed by Tunisian Parliament Speaker Rached Ghannouchi, said Saied's move was unconstitutional and equal to a coup.