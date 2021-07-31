UK National's Death in Attack on Mercer Street Tanker Reportedly Caused by a 'Suicide Drone'

An attack on the cargo ship Mercer Street in the Arabian Sea was carried out by "some sort of drone", SkyNews has reported, citing a source. The Associated Press also cited a source, reporting that a "suicide drone" was used against the ship. There has been no official confirmation of the reports so far.
The incident claimed the lives of two people - a British security guard and a Romanian crew member, operating company Zodiac Maritime stated.
According to the company, the ship is safe and is being accompanied by a US naval escort.
Initially, Zodiac Maritime said the attack was an act of piracy, however, that claim was quickly rejected by the British authorities, who are investigating the incident.
Since the operating company belongs to Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer's Zodiac Group, Israel reportedly suspects Iran of carrying out the attack. The reports come amid escalating tensions between the two countries, as they have been accusing each other of attacking cargo ships in the area over the past several months.
