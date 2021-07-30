Register
11:02 GMT30 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. Soldiers depart Forward Operating Base Baylough, Afghanistan

    Bleak Future? Watchdog Warns US May Repeat Flops of Afghan War

    © CC BY 2.0 / Staff Sgt. William Tremblay/The U.S. Army / Afghanistan patrol
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/1e/1082488317_0:68:2049:1220_1200x675_80_0_0_eeb1e0b63fbd0d325363a4a0def65b70.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202107301083492134-bleak-future-watchdog-warns-us-may-repeat-flops-of-afghan-war/

    Over the past few weeks, violence has been on the rise in Afghanistan, where the Taliban* is stepping up military activities amid American and NATO troops withdrawing from the country.

    Washington may repeat the failures of previous foreign military missions, a federal watchdog has claimed, a warning that came after the organisation's report predicted a dim future for Afghanistan after the withdrawal of US troops.

    John Sopko, the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), told reporters on Thursday that a number of disastrously managed wars that America has waged over the decades means the White House will most likely make the same mistakes again in the future.

    Aerial porters work with maintainers to load a UH-60L Blackhawk helicopter into a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III during the withdrawl of American forces in Afghanistan, June 16, 2021. Picture taken June 16, 2021
    US ARMY
    Aerial porters work with maintainers to load a UH-60L Blackhawk helicopter into a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III during the withdrawl of American forces in Afghanistan, June 16, 2021. Picture taken June 16, 2021
    "Don't believe what you're told by the generals, or the ambassadors, or people in the administration saying we're never going to do this again. That's exactly what we said after Vietnam. We're never going to do this again. Lo and behold, we did Iraq. And we did Afghanistan. We will do this again", Sopko asserted.

    The remarks followed the release of SIGAR's report that highlighted several troubling trends in Afghanistan, warning that a raft of recent gains by the Taliban could create an "existential crisis" for the Afghan government if these troubles are not "addressed and reversed".

    "The news coming out of Afghanistan this quarter has been bleak", the report said, adding that an ongoing Taliban offensive has left government forces "surprised and unready".

    The claims were preceded by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken telling the news network MSNBC that Afghanistan will become a "pariah state" if the Taliban forcefully seizes power in the country.

    According to him, if such a scenario takes place, Afghanistan will not receive the support from the international community it is hoping for. Blinken added that Washington does not believe in a military solution for Afghanistan, but is working out a mechanism to put an end to the Afghan gridlock.

    A convoy of Afghan Special Forces is seen during the rescue mission of a police officer besieged at a check post surrounded by Taliban, in Kandahar province, Afghanistan, 13 July 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
    © REUTERS / DANISH SIDDIQUI
    Taliban's Win Not 'Yet Written', Top US General Claims as Insurgents Seize Over 80% of Afghanistan
    The past few weeks have seen a rise in violence in the country as US and NATO troops are gradually being withdrawn from Afghanistan amid the Taliban's push to step up its military activities. The troop withdrawal, which is already more than 90 percent complete, was one of the points of agreement that the Taliban and the United States reached in Doha in February 2020.

    Earlier this month, US President Joe Biden announced that his country would pull out its troops from Afghanistan by 31 August, updating his former order stipulating that the exit will be completed by 11 September, the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on America.

    *Taliban, a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other nations.

    Related:

    US De Facto Admitting Failure of Mission in Afghanistan by Withdrawing Troops, Lavrov Says
    'We're Ending America's Longest War': Biden Reveals US Troops Will Leave Afghanistan by August 31
    Majority of US Voters Approve Full Pullout From Afghanistan, Poll Shows
    Tags:
    failures, troops, withdrawal, NATO, Joe Biden, Taliban, Afghanistan, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Kardashian blows out the candles on a cake to celebrate her 30th Birthday at the 10th Anniversary of TAO restaurant in New York, on Sunday, 17 October 2010.
    Dessert, Anyone? Rejoice, Sweet Tooth, It's International Cake Day
    Royal Disinterest
    Royal Disinterest
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse