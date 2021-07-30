Register
10:48 GMT30 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Qasem Soleimani Saying Prayer in Imam Khomeini Hossainiah in Tehran

    Soleimani's Assassination Was 'The Single Biggest Thing in My Life', Imran Khan Allegedly Told Trump

    © CC BY 4.0 / Unknown author / Qasem Soleimani Saying Prayer
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 13
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/09/1081104413_0:47:1280:767_1200x675_80_0_0_d8f39c3bc5a7e05b4fde23ee956bceab.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202107301083490634-soleimanis-assassination-was-the-single-biggest-thing-in-my-life-imran-khan-allegedly-told-trump/

    General Qasem Soleimani, the former head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, was killed in a US drone strike at the Baghdad International Airport while he was on his way to meet Iraq's prime minister in January 2020. The assassination was condemned by Tehran as a terrorist act that saw the slain commander hailed as a "martyr".

    The drone strike ordered by former US President Donald Trump on 3 January 2020, to take out Iran's foremost military commander General Qasem Soleimani amazed Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan so much so that he described it as "the single biggest thing" to have ever happened in his life, a book claims.

    The revelation was made in a new book called "I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump's Catastrophic Final Year" by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalists Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker, both of them reporters at The Washington Post.

    The new book on the former US president's last year in office seeks to give readers "a forensic account of the most devastating year in a presidency like no other", as per the publisher. The tome is based on interviews with former Trump staffers and others close to the ex-president.

    The aforementioned conversation with Prime Minister Khan was ostensibly narrated by Trump himself during an interview at the former president's Mar-a-Logo resort in Florida.

    "I was with Khan of Pakistan. A great athlete. Did you know he was the Mickey Mantle of cricket? He was a great athlete, handsome guy, and I met with him", Trump reportedly told Rucker and Leonning.

    According to Trump's recollection, Imran told him: "President, I have been through a lot in my life. I have been a star".

    "When Soleimani was taken out it was the single biggest thing I can ever remember happening in my life", Trump purportedly quoted the Pakistani prime minister as remarking.

    Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif attends a joint news conference with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu (not seen) in Istanbul, Turkey, January 29, 2021.
    © REUTERS / TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTRY
    Iran’s Foreign Minister Applauds Iraq’s Arrest Warrant for Trump Over Soleimani Killing
    Neither Trump, nor Khan have confirmed or denied whether the conversation ever took place.

    Prime Minister Khan met Trump on 21 January 2020 on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, which was more than two weeks after Soleimani's killing.

    Trump justified the drone strike alleging that the former Iranian commander was involved in terrorist acts from London to New Delhi and carried out attacks against US personnel.

    "General Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region. General Soleimani and his Quds Force were responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition service members and the wounding of thousands more", a Pentagon statement about the US strike said. "This strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans", the Pentagon added.

    The assassination prompted Iran, who denounced the killing as "state terrorism", to launch ballistic missiles at two Iraqi bases housing US troops, and pushed Tehran and Washington to the brink of war.

    Related:

    Trump, Imran Khan Discussing Kashmir Issue, Borders is "Preposterous" - Ex-Indian Diplomats
    ‘Defeated, Isolated and Broken’: Iran's FM Zarif, Zainab Soleimani Taunt Departing POTUS Trump
    Iran Calls Soleimani’s Killing ‘State Terrorism,’ Repeats Call for Justice for Slain Commander
    Tags:
    Imran Khan, Quds Force, Iran, Donald Trump, Qasem Soleimani
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Kardashian blows out the candles on a cake to celebrate her 30th Birthday at the 10th Anniversary of TAO restaurant in New York, on Sunday, 17 October 2010.
    Dessert, Anyone? Rejoice, Sweet Tooth, It's International Cake Day
    Royal Disinterest
    Royal Disinterest
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse