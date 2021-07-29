Register
16:31 GMT29 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The ETERNO shop of the Chelyabinsk Pipe-Rolling Plant

    GOP’s Treasury-Related Threats Won’t ‘Have Significant Impact’ on Completion of Nord Stream 2

    © Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105703/95/1057039578_0:160:3072:1888_1200x675_80_0_0_33b4b7dd7e7fb7327459a6e198f7f99b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202107291083486363-gops-treasury-related-threats-wont-have-significant-impact-on-completion-of-nord-stream-2/

    Earlier this month, the Biden administration scrapped sanctions against Nord Stream 2, saying that Washington had decided not to disrupt the pipeline's construction because it realised that the sanctions would not work and because it wanted to avoid alienating Germany.

    The Senate Republicans’ latest threat to block two Treasury nominees unless the Biden administration changes its stance on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project is “political manoeuvring”, says Dr Mamdouh G. Salameh, one of the world’s leading experts on oil.

    Salameh, who is also a visiting professor of energy economics at the ESCP Europe Business School in London, argued that whether the GOP Senators “succeed or not is irrelevant to Nord Stream since it is [a] fait accompli”.

    “No amount of political manoeuvring or extra new sanctions could derail the pipeline. It is unstoppable. Russia under the inspired leadership of President [Vladimir] Putin [has] flourished against the most atrocious and intrusive US sanctions since 2014 and I am absolutely sure that Nord Stream 2 will soon be supplying badly needed Russian gas supplies to Germany and the European Union (EU)”, the expert stressed.

    He referred to “the overwhelming majority of Europeans and the whole world” who know that Washington’s opposition to Nord Stream 2 “has very little to do with the EU’s energy security”. According to Salameh, this opposition has “everything to do with US self-interest of selling LNG [liquefied natural gas] to the EU”, despite the fact that “US LNG can’t compete with the cheaper Russian piped gas”.

    © Sputnik / Dmitry Lelchuk
    Construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in Germany

    The professor was echoed by Francis Perrin, senior fellow at the Policy Center for the New South in Rabat and at the French Institute for International and Strategic Affairs based in Paris.

    The expert insisted that “it is very unlikely that the obstacles to these two nominations at the Treasury Department will have a significant impact on the Nord Stream 2 gasline project”.

    He explained that first and foremost, the project is “almost completed and it is now too late to stop it". Secondly, the US and Germany recently clinched a deal on Nord Stream 2 “and the Biden administration intends to apply it, which means that it will not actively oppose the completion of the gasline even if it thinks that it is a bad project”.

    Last but not least, the Biden administration is seeking to prioritise the strengthening of its "relationship with Germany and with its European allies after the stormy mandate of Donald Trump and the concession made to Berlin on Nord Stream 2”, according to Perrin.

    GOP Senators Threaten to Block Treasury Nominees Unless Biden Admin Reverses Nord Stream 2 Policy

    He spoke after 12 Republicans claimed in a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen that the Nord Stream 2 project "directly harms the national security interests of the United States and our allies and partners". They threatened to block two Treasury nominees if the Biden administration fails “to reverse course on Nord Stream 2 and join us in Congress' long-standing defence of European allies and partners from malign Russian aggression”.

    Nord Stream 2
    © Sputnik / Dmitrij Leltschuk
    US Regards Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2 as Inefficient as Pipeline Almost Complete, Adviser Says
    This followed Germany and the US signing a bilateral agreement last week to permit the unhindered completion of Nord Stream 2. Under the deal, Washington committed to refraining from sanctions against the gas project, while Germany pledged to "utilise all available leverage to facilitate an extension of up to 10 years to Ukraine's gas transit agreement with Russia".

    The Biden administration earlier scrapped sanctions against the project, saying that the restrictive measures would not work and that Washington wants to avoid alienating Berlin. Russia has, for its part, repeatedly warned against politicising Nord Stream 2, describing it as a purely economic project.

    Related:

    Zelensky Calls Nord Stream 2 'Weapon' Against Ukraine and Europe
    German Media Reveals How Berlin Can Mend Ties With Kiev Amid Nord Stream 2 Spat
    Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Operator Expects Project to Be Completed by End of August, CEO Says
    Germany Continuing Dialogue With US on Nord Stream 2, Gov’t Spokesperson Says
    Tags:
    sanctions, project, gas pipeline, Nord Stream 2, Russia, Germany, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Kardashian blows out the candles on a cake to celebrate her 30th Birthday at the 10th Anniversary of TAO restaurant in New York, on Sunday, 17 October 2010.
    Dessert, Anyone? Rejoice, Sweet Tooth, It's International Cake Day
    Royal Disinterest
    Royal Disinterest
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse