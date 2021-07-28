Biden Meets With Belarus Opposition Figure Tikhanovskaya at White House

The US President took to Twitter to write a couple of words about the meeting.
I was honored to meet with @Tsihanouskaya at the White House this morning. The United States stands with the people of Belarus in their quest for democracy and universal human rights. pic.twitter.com/SdR6w4IBNZ— President Biden (@POTUS) July 28, 2021
Tikhanovskaya's visit to the United States began on 18 July. In Washington, she already met with US State Secretary Antony Blinken and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.
