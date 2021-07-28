More Than 50 People Injured After Forest Fire in Turkey’s Antalya - Photo, Video

Earlier in the day, the provincial administration reported that the fire broke out near the Manavgat town, adding that two aircraft, 15 helicopters and other equipment were responding to the incident.
"So far, 53 people have been injured in a forest fire. During the extinguishing, one fire engine overturned, the driver was seriously injured," the minister told reporters, as broadcast on his Twitter account.
Local residents have been sharing photos and videos of the fire online.
