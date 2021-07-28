Kremlin Refutes Biden's Claims About Russia's Plan to Interfere in Elections

Register
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refutes US President Joe Biden's claims about Russia's alleged intention to interfere in the 2022 Congress elections via spreading disinformation.

    "Russia has never interfered in the US electoral processes. The results of many investigations conducted in the US confirm that Russia has never interfered. Russia certainly does not and has no intention to meddle in some electoral processes abroad," Peskov told reporters.

    Also, Peskov said that the Kremlin does not want to compare Russian and US intelligence services and make claims about who is stronger, but believes Russia has many reasons to be proud of its intelligence officers.

    Earlier this week, US President Joe Biden expressed the belief that Russian President Vladimir Putin is worried because of the alleged superiority of US intelligence.

    "First, US special services operate in our country, which certainly raises concerns. This does not cease since the dawn of time ... US special services are very strong, they have a very strong intelligence. But making claims about who is stronger and who is weaker is a thankless task. I believe it would be strange if the US head of state said something else to his intelligence officers. But believe me, we have many reasons to be proud of our intelligence and counter-intelligence," Peskov told reporters.

    The administration of US President Joe Biden and his assistants have wrong knowledge and understanding of modern Russia, Peskov said.

    US President Biden has expressed the belief that Russian President Vladimir Putin was "in real trouble, which makes him even more dangerous." Biden also said that the Russian economy only has nuclear weapons and oil wells "and nothing else."

    "Here, perhaps, it should be said that the US president talked about our president while making a speech in front of the national intelligence officers. It is clear that such bold statements are in demand among this audience, but it is also obvious that the president is voicing the messages that are being prepared by his staff, his assistants. And here we can clearly see that there is a wrong knowledge and understanding of modern Russia," Peskov told reporters.

    However, the spokesman noted that the Kremlin is glad that Russia and the United States started to negotiate with each other.

    "So far, the only positive thing is the fact that we have moved from stalemate to negotiations … Still, the fact that today our experts are sitting in Geneva and discussing the issues of strategic stability, other contacts - this is a very positive sign. And we hope that, at least in the course of such contacts, we will be able to more fully convey our positions to each other," Peskov said.
    Dmitry Peskov, Joe Biden, elections, US, Russia
