Register
09:46 GMT28 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    French President Emmanuel Macron during his trip to French Polynesia. Screengrab of Euronews video.

    Macron Says France Owes French Polynesia 'A Debt' Over Nuclear Tests, Stops Short of Apologising

    © Photo : YouTube / euronews
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/1b/1083472500_150:-1:1408:708_1200x675_80_0_0_c66dd5fbb97907871ed0fd67c06bd19c.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202107281083476543-macron-says-france-owes-french-polynesia-a-debt-over-nuclear-tests-stops-short-of-apologising/

    Emmanuel Macron arrived in French Polynesia on Saturday on a visit meant to demonstrate the French President’s commitment to the region, triggering hopes among residents he would apologize for the legacy of French nuclear testing in the area during the 1960s and 1970s.

    French President Emmanuel Macron dashed the hopes of local residents in French Polynesia, failing to offer an official apology for the nuclear tests conducted in the South Pacific territory between 1966 and 1996.

    Macron, on his first official visit to the territory, acknowledged on Tuesday that Paris owed "a debt" to the population of the archipelago of more than 100 islands located midway between Mexico and Australia.

    "The nation owes a debt to French Polynesia. This debt is from having conducted these tests, in particular those between 1966 and 1974," said Macron in his speech addressed to Polynesian officials, adding that he sought “truth and transparency" on the controversial issue.

    "I think it's true that we would not have done the same tests in La Creuse or in Brittany," he said, adding that he was "committed to changing things" regarding compensation.

    "I've heard you, and I've heard what you are asking of me, and you will see my response," said Macron.

    Deep-Rooted Resentment

    The tests conducted from 1966 to 1996 as France developed nuclear weapons have left behind a legacy that remains a source of deep resentment, perceived as evidence of racist colonial attitudes permeated with disregard for the lives of local residents.

    Some 193 nuclear tests were conducted by France in the region, including 46 atmospheric blasts, before the programme was shut down. It wasn't until May 2019, however, that the French parliament acknowledged the health consequences of the nuclear testing in the area.

    Licorne nuclear test – French Polynesia, 1970
    © Flickr / Historical Records
    Licorne nuclear test – French Polynesia, 1970

    "We're expecting an apology from the president," Auguste Uebe-Carlson, head of the 193 Association of victims of nuclear tests, stated ahead of Macron's visit.

    "Just as he has recognised as a crime the colonisation that took place in Algeria, we also expect him to declare that it was criminal and that it is a form of colonisation linked to nuclear power here in the Pacific," said Auguste Uebe-Carlson.

    ‘True Impact’ of Nuclear Testing

    Earlier this year, an investigative website claimed that "French authorities concealed the true impact of nuclear testing on the health of Polynesians for more than 50 years." The website called Disclose announced that it had analysed 2,000 pages of declassified French military documents related to tests conducted around French Polynesia.

    The study was jointly carried out by the investigative journalism website and Princeton University, with the research concluding that the impact of the Aldébaran, Encelade, and Centaure tests carried out in 1966, 1971, and 1974, respectively, was much more serious than officially acknowledged.

    Picture taken in 1971, showing a nuclear explosion in Mururoa atoll
    © AFP 2021
    Picture taken in 1971, showing a nuclear explosion in Mururoa atoll

    The conclusions were presented in The Mururoa Files, after researchers reconstructed the three tests and their fallout on the basis of key data from 2,000 pages of declassified French Defence Ministry documents, maps, photos, and other records.

    It was determined that the entire population of Tahiti and the Polynesian Leeward Islands - about 110,000 people - was exposed to a radiation dose of more than 1mSv due to the Centaure test.

    The study also asserted that the actual radiation doses experienced by the residents of some districts of French Polynesia's capital Papeete were two or three times higher than those recorded in a 2006 study released by France's Atomic Energy Commission (CEA). Only 63 Polynesian civilians have been compensated for radiation exposure since the tests ended in 1996, according to Disclose.

    France Denies ‘Cover-Up’

    France's National Institute of Health and Medical Research (Inserm) released a report in February, arguing that it "could not conclude with certainty" that there was a link between the tests and the multiple cases of cancer registered in French Polynesia as it underscored the need "to refine dose estimates".

    The French government has denied allegations of a cover-up related to the impact of nuclear tests.

    "There was no state cover-up," said Genevieve Darrieussecq, a junior defence minister earlier in July, with AFP noting that she also "ruled out any official apology from France."

    Emmanuel Macron echoed these sentiments in his remarks on Tuesday to French Polynesia officials.

    "I want to tell you clearly that the military who carried them out did not lie to you. They took the same risks... There were no lies, there were risks that weren't calculated, including by the military."

    Related:

    Journalists From CNN, WaPo, NYT and Other Outlets Duped Into Sharing Doctored Photo of Macron
    France Admits Polynesia Was Forced to Undergo Dangerous Nuclear Tests
    France Denies 'State Cover Up' of 20th Century Nuclear Tests' Fallout
    Tags:
    Radiation, radiation, nuclear tests, nuclear tests, nuclear test, nuclear test, French Polynesia, French Polynesia, Emmanuel Macron
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Kardashian blows out the candles on a cake to celebrate her 30th Birthday at the 10th Anniversary of TAO restaurant in New York, on Sunday, 17 October 2010.
    Dessert, Anyone? Rejoice, Sweet Tooth, It's International Cake Day
    Royal Disinterest
    Royal Disinterest
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse