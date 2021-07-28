Register
05:48 GMT28 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    UK Gov't Urged to Fast-Track Sanctuary for Afghans Who Supported British Troops or Face 'Dishonour'

    © CC BY 2.0 / Defense Visual Information Distribution Service
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/16/1080846589_0:106:2049:1258_1200x675_80_0_0_c74e037ef89fccd8d73763e83c38e0d3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202107281083475247-uk-govt-urged-to-fast-track-sanctuary-for-afghans-who-supported-british-troops-or-face-dishonour/

    In May, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace announced plans to accelerate the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy, launched earlier this year, saying it was "only right" because those being relocated might "be at risk of reprisals" from the Taliban following the decisions by US and NATO forces to leave the country.

    As the Taliban* continues its onslaught against the Kabul government in the wake of the ongoing US and NATO retreat from the country, the plight of those who served with UK troops is triggering growing concern.

    Over 40 military commanders penned an open letter in The Times, addressed to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, calling on the government to speed up the relocation of interpreters and locals who did other jobs, such as driving and cooking, at British bases in Helmand province in Afghanistan.

    They claim that the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP) - a government scheme to bring Afghan workers to Britain, launched earlier this year – is failing to serve its purpose, with hundreds denied sanctuary in the UK.

    “Time is of the utmost essence to save the lives of those who served alongside our servicemen and women in Afghanistan and who saved countless British lives. It is clear there is insufficient capacity for ARAP to cope with the scale and pace required,” reads the letter.

    Signed by four former chiefs of the defence staff, Lord Boyce, Lord Stirrup, Lord Richards and Lord Houghton; two former heads of the British Army, Lord Wall and Lord Dannatt; Lord Ricketts, the former national security advisor, and former Defence Minister Johnny Mercer, who served as a soldier in Helmand, the missive warns the Prime Minister that Britain faces “dishonour” if those who served with UK troops are left to face possible death at the hands of the Taliban.

    Supporters of the Taliban carry the Taliban's signature white flags in the Afghan-Pakistan border town of Chaman, Pakistan, Wednesday, July 14, 2021
    © AP Photo / Tariq Achakzai
    Supporters of the Taliban carry the Taliban's signature white flags in the Afghan-Pakistan border town of Chaman, Pakistan, Wednesday, July 14, 2021
    “If any of our former interpreters are murdered by the Taliban in the wake of our withdrawal, the dishonour would lay squarely at our nation's feet. ARAP is not providing the sanctuary that the British public have been led to believe is being granted to our former Afghan interpreters and colleagues,” continues the open letter.

    ‘Low Bar’ for Rejection

    Over 500 cases, including those of at least 130 interpreters, have been rejected under the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Programme in the past three months, claim those who penned the letter.

    “Too many of our former interpreters have unnecessarily and unreasonably been rejected from relocation to safety in the UK and we strongly urge that the policy is reviewed again immediately.”

    Qualifying for relocation requires that interpreters prove they were in an “exposed” role by serving with foreign troops in the country that now puts them in “imminent danger”. However, due to a plethora of reasons, meeting all the criteria is often extremely challenging, with missing paperwork presenting yet another hurdle. Furthermore, the British embassy in Kabul, which manages the relocation programme, is short staffed. The process is, accordingly, mired in delays.

    The retired military chiefs argue the criteria should be less strict.

    According to the signatories of the letter, over 1,000 interpreters who had their service terminated (often due to some minor offence) face the likelihood their relocation applications will be rejected. Similar rejections are often faced by those who did not work in an “exposed” role or were sub-contracted rather than directly employed by the UK.

    “… The current policy discriminates against the 35 per cent of staff dismissed from service for various reasons without any due process or ability to appeal their dismissal,” says the letter, coordinated by the Sulha Alliance, which campaigns for the former interpreters.

    Currently, Britain is carrying out a relocation operation for around 3,500 Afghans, including 800 interpreters and their families, with what has been dubbed “Freedom Flights” arriving in the UK.
    The present version of ARAP was introduced in April.

    Back in May, Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary, was cited by the BBC as underscoring that it was "only right" to accelerate the programme because those being relocated might "be at risk of reprisals" from the Taliban.

    While earlier schemes had involved rigid criteria for successful application, such as length of service and their precise roles with British troops in Afghanistan, the revised policy stated any current or former locally employed staff deemed to be under serious threat would be offered priority relocation to Britain “regardless of their employment status, rank or role or length of time served”.

    However, at the time campaigners such as Ed Aitken, a veteran Army officer and the founder of the Sulha Alliance campaign group, warned that there was still a "low bar" for rejecting people, more specifically, those who had been dismissed from their roles while working for the UK in Afghanistan.

    UK, US deploy troops in Afghanistan
    © AP Photo / Altaf Qadri
    UK, US deploy troops in Afghanistan

    American and coalition forces began the Afghan pullout in May, when US President Joe Biden promised to have all troops out of the country by September and the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. The latter had served as the pretext for the US invasion of Afghanistan in 2001.

    Last month, the Pentagon said troops would be out by the end of August. Amid the escalating violence which has accompanied their withdrawal, the Pentagon has threatened to ramp up airstrikes against the Taliban if it continued its attacks against government forces.

    Taliban fighters ride in their vehicle in Surkhroad district of Nangarhar province, east of Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, June 16, 2018
    © AP Photo / Raumat Gul
    Taliban fighters ride in their vehicle in Surkhroad district of Nangarhar province, east of Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, June 16, 2018

    The Taliban has claimed to have seized up to 85 percent of Afghanistan’s territory and up to 90 percent of border areas, with Kabul disputing these claims as “baseless propaganda”.

    *The Taliban is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    Afghanistan’s Army Chief Calls Off India Visit Due to 'Increased Offensive by Taliban'
    Turkey Boosts Security on Iranian Border Over Situation in Afghanistan
    Cracks Emerging in Pakistan-China Ties Over Islamabad's 'Double-Game' in Afghanistan, Say Officials
    US COVID Deaths Under 50, Afghanistan Civilians Killed in Record Numbers
    Tags:
    Joe Biden, Boris Johnson, Ben Wallace, Afghanistan, Taliban
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Kardashian blows out the candles on a cake to celebrate her 30th Birthday at the 10th Anniversary of TAO restaurant in New York, on Sunday, 17 October 2010.
    Dessert, Anyone? Rejoice, Sweet Tooth, It's International Cake Day
    Royal Disinterest
    Royal Disinterest
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse