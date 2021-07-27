Islamabad Refutes Indian Media Reports of EU Withdrawing Pakistan's GSP+ Status

The Indian ANI news agency on Monday reported that the EU parliament had condemned cases of abusing blasphemy laws in Pakistan and had submitted in April a joint motion for a resolution calling for a review of the status quo.
"The news item by an Indian News Agency speculating withdrawal of Pakistan’s GSP+ status is fabricated and a continuation of India’s malicious propaganda against Pakistan," the ministry tweeted.
Islamabad and Brussels maintain close high-level contacts via various dialogue mechanisms, the ministry said, noting that Pakistan remains committed to fully implementing the 27 international conventions on human and labor rights, environmental protection and good governance, as well as having successfully completed three biennial reviews.
Pakistan, a major beneficiary of trading opportunities offered by the EU scheme, has since early 2014 reportedly enjoyed generous tariff preferences, mostly in the form of zero duties on two-thirds of all product categories. In order to further benefit from trade preferences, Islamabad must keep the ratification of and effectively implement 27 core international conventions.
All comments
Show new comments (0)