Epstein Having Ties to Israeli Intelligence 'Not Beyond Realm of Possibility', Author Claims

Brown pointed out that Robert Maxwell, the father of Jeffrey Epstein’s close associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, had connections to the Israeli intelligence community, and that Epstein had a “close relationship” with him.

The late Jeffrey Epstein, financier and convicted sex offender, is suspected of having a connection to the Israeli intelligence community, The Times of Israel reports, citing Julie K. Brown, an investigative reporter and the author of the recently released book "Perversion of Justice: The Jeffrey Epstein Story".

According to the newspaper, Brown argued that the details giving credence to the link "are not far-fetched and need to be explored in further detail and examined", adding that an Epstein connection to Mossad is "not beyond the realm of possibility."

"Robert Maxwell certainly had those kinds of connections, and Epstein had a close relationship with Robert Maxwell," she noted.

Previously, another investigative journalist, Vicki Ward, also suggested that Epstein may have been an intelligence asset, citing four sources that told her of Epstein’s alleged "dealings in the arms world in the 1980s had led him to work for multiple governments, including the Israelis."

Claims related by Ward also involve the late Robert Maxwell, a British media mogul and father of Epstein’s close personal friend, Ghislaine Maxwell, who is alleged to have introduced Epstein to Israeli leaders.

After being arrested a second time in 2019 on charges of organising the sex trafficking of underage girls, Epstein was found dead in his New York federal jail cell in 2019, awaiting trial. His death was officially ruled a suicide.