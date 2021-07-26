Egyptian TV Correspondent Hit by Scooter While Filming Traffic Problems Report - Video

A correspondent for the Egyptian TV channel was hit by a scooter while he was delivering a live broadcast about how perilous the situation with the traffic on the roads is.
The journalist stood on the roadside holding a microphone with thick traffic streaming past in the background. Seconds into his report, he was hit by a man on a scooter. Although the reporter managed to remain upright, his microphone was knocked out of his hand. The biker fell from his vehicle.
The broadcast was interrupted, leaving the TV host a little bit embarrassed.
All comments
Show new comments (0)