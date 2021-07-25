US Vows 'Increased Level' of Air Strikes Supporting Afghan Gov't if Taliban 'Continues Attacks'

The United States has been increasing its air strike missions in Afghanistan, and will continue to do so if the Taliban continues its offensive, US Central Command (USCENTCOM) chief Gen. Kenneth McKenzie has announced.
"The United States has increased air strikes in the support of Afghan forces over the last several days, and we are prepard to continue this heightened level of support in the coming weeks if the Taliban continues their attacks," McKenzie said, speaking to reporters in Kabul on Sunday.
The commander did not specify whether US attacks would continue after 31 August, by which point all US and NATO troops are expected to be withdrawn.
Stressing that a Taliban victory in the Afghan civil war was not "inevitable," McKenzie added that Kabul government would face "hard days ahead" in its fight against the Islamist militia.
