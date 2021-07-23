RDIF, Argentine Health Ministry Agree to Accelerate Deliveries of Sputnik V to Country

"Following a virtual meeting today between the Ministry of Health (Argentina) and the team of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), we confirm our joint work to ensure and accelerate the supply of Sputnik V vaccine to Argentina. We believe that we will resolve all problems in a positive way and continue to fulfill obligations," the statement says.
Earlier in the day, it was reported that the Argentine authorities were asking RDIF to urgently send the contracted doses of the second component of Sputnik V and warned that the supply contract might be terminated. Presidential adviser Cecilia Nicolini later stated that Argentina continued to work with Russia on the supply of vaccines, cooperation between the countries was good, and doses of the second component of the drug had already been received.
"RDIF welcomes the statement by the Minister of Health of Argentina that cooperation within the framework of the existing contract on Sputnik V vaccine supply to Argentina is continuing and there are no plans to revise or terminate the contract," the spokesperson said.
"Thanks to production localization in many countries an additional manufacturing capacity in Argentina, India, China, South Korea and other countries is coming onstream shortly. An acceleration in Sputnik V production will take place already in September 2021," he said.
Argentina became the first Latin American country to both authorize the use of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine and proceed to local production. The country also uses the AstraZeneca and Sonopharm vaccines.
