Aliyev Again Proposes Peace Agreement to Armenia Based on Respecting Territorial Integrity

“We have sent a note to Armenia, a [draft] peace agreement … I have repeatedly said that we are ready and let us start the talks. Is the war over? Over! Do you want peace, Armenia? It seems that yes! Then why would not you like to sign a peace agreement! Recognize our territorial integrity, sign a peace agreement and settle the border delimitation issue. In this regard, our agenda is in line with the EU, Turkish and Russian agenda,” Aliyev told the Azerbaijani state television on Thursday.
The president added that the risk of a new military conflict in the Nagorno-Karabakh region must be minimized.
The decades-long Nagorno-Karabakh conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan flared up in late September, resulting in multiple military and civilian casualties on both sides. The hostilities ended after the sides agreed to a Russian-brokered ceasefire on November 9. The Armenian-backed self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh lost huge territories as a result of the escalation of tensions. The ceasefire deal also resulted in the deployment of Russian peacekeepers to the region.
