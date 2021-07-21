Register
23:09 GMT21 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Israeli cyber firm NSO Group's exhibition stand is seen at ISDEF 2019, an international defence and homeland security expo, in Tel Aviv, Israel June 4, 2019. Picture taken June 4, 2019.

    ‘Enough is Enough!’: Israeli NSO Group Blasts Spying Allegations as ‘Slander’

    © REUTERS / STRINGER
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/15/1083434279_0:147:3072:1875_1200x675_80_0_0_ec3068a955e92274988d71f67522fcd0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202107211083434136-enough-is-enough-israeli-nso-group-blasts-spying-allegations-as-slander/

    Alarms were recently raised after a leaked list contained tens of thousands of phone numbers belonging to politicians, activists and journalists who were potentially targeted for surveillance by Israel's NSO Group, which developed the Pegasus spyware software licensed out to government agencies.

    The Israeli NSO Group pushed back against the growing crowd of critics on Wednesday and firmly rejected any claims that it engaged in surveillance, underscoring that such allegations are being spread as part of a “slanderous campaign.”

    The company’s statement came as media outlets and the human rights group Amnesty International recently revealed new findings that indicated governments around the globe were tapping the NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware to spy on journalists and world leaders.

    Pegasus has the ability to hack into cell phones, read text messages, track one’s location and even tap into the phone’s camera and microphone without users suspecting any nefarious actions. 

    The tech firm stated in its Wednesday remarks that it had had enough of questions from media outlets inquiring about its Pegasus spyware software and the leaked list that contained the phone numbers of some 50,000 prominent individuals, including French President Emmanuel Macron, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Morocco’s King Mohammed VI, among other figures.

    “Enough is Enough! In light of the recent planned and well-orchestrated media campaign lead by Forbidden Stories and pushed by special interest groups, and due to the complete disregard of the facts, NSO is announcing it will no longer be responding to media inquiries on this matter and it will not play along with the vicious and slanderous campaign,” the company stated.

    A man reads at a stand of the NSO Group Technologies, an Israeli technology firm known for its Pegasus spyware enabling the remote surveillance of smartphones, at the annual European Police Congress in Berlin, Germany, February 4, 2020.
    © REUTERS / HANNIBAL HANSCHKE
    A man reads at a stand of the NSO Group Technologies, an Israeli technology firm known for its Pegasus spyware enabling the remote surveillance of smartphones, at the annual European Police Congress in Berlin, Germany, February 4, 2020.
    “The list is not a list of targets or potential targets of Pegasus. The numbers in the list are not related to NSO group. Any claims that a name in the list is necessarily related to a Pegasus target or Pegasus potential target is erroneous and false.”

    The statement further noted that despite the media storm enveloping the company, the Israeli firm will continue “its mission of saving lives” and “helping governments around the world prevent terror attacks,” among other efforts to combat trafficking and aid in emergency situations.

    “NSO will thoroughly investigate any credible proof of misuse of its technologies, as we always had, and will shut down the system where necessary,” the release underscored.

    Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz previously remarked on Tuesday that while the Israeli government approves the “export of cyber products only to governments and only for legal use,” the exchange is only greenlighted if it meets certain terms.

    Israel Launches Task Force

    Amid growing concerns of the alleged misuse of the Pegasus software, Israeli sources have indicated that Israel will be launching a task force in order to examine the validity of the allegations.

    Citing sources, Reuters reported Wednesday that the task force could either be headed by the state’s National Security Council, which answers directly to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, or by senior defense and intelligence officials.

    Earlier reports suggested the effort would also see the participation of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency or justice and foreign ministries. 

    The logo of the Israeli NSO Group company is displayed on a building where they had offices until few months ago in Herzliya, Israel, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2016.
    © AP Photo / Daniella Cheslow
    The logo of the Israeli NSO Group company is displayed on a building where they had offices until few months ago in Herzliya, Israel, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2016.

    Aside from heads of state, the list contained the names of some 65 business executives, 85 activists and over 180 journalists across 20 countries, some of which include Morocco, Egypt, Spain, the UK and the United Arab Emirates. The total number of politicians and government officials linked to the leaked list range in the several hundreds.

    Although Chaim Gelfand, the chief compliance officer at NSO, told the Israeli i24 News outlet that Macron was “not a target” of any operations, the official did go on to suggest that investigators have come across “some cases” that have raised flags. However, he did not provide additional details on the matter.

    Gelfand’s revelations followed weekend statements issued by Shalev Hulio, the chief executive and co-founder of NSO, who told the Washington Post that the list had no relevance to the tech firm.

    Related:

    Facebook vs. Israel's NSO Lawsuit Reveals Hundreds of WhatsApp 'Attacks' Tied to One IP Address
    Israel is Not Responsible in Alleged NSO-Whatsapp Hack - Minister
    Israel Reportedly Mediated Sale of NSO Spyware Able to ‘Vacuum Data’ to UAE, Gulf Nations
    Where’s the Rage for Israel and NSO’s Pegasus the West Had for China’s Huawei?
    Tags:
    Pegasus, allegations, spyware, NSO Group, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Kardashian blows out the candles on a cake to celebrate her 30th Birthday at the 10th Anniversary of TAO restaurant in New York, on Sunday, 17 October 2010.
    Dessert, Anyone? Rejoice, Sweet Tooth, It's International Cake Day
    Lactose Intolerance
    Lactose Intolerance
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse