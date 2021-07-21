Register
11:41 GMT21 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Brazilian graffiti artist Eduardo Kobra puts the final touches to his mural 'Coexistencia – Memorial da Fe por todas as vitimas do Covid-19', translated as 'Coexistence - Memorial of Faith for all victims of Covid-19', which portrays children of different religions wearing protective face masks, in Sao Paulo, Brazil May 5, 2021

    Irreparable Loss: 1.5 Million Children Lost Parents to Pandemic in 14 Months, Finds Study

    © REUTERS / AMANDA PEROBELLI
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/1b/1083007342_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_2a5caf2c531953f20b64dd20b1a0d0cd.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202107211083428621-irreparable-loss-15-million-children-lost-parents-to-pandemic-in-14-months-finds-study/

    The report is the first of its kind, exploring the magnitude of the hidden impact of the pandemic on children. The researchers developed mathematical models using the best available data to arrive at their estimates.

    The coronavirus that hit the world in December 2019 caused irreparable loss to families as millions of people lost their loved ones to the unpredictable virus. About 1.5 million children in 21 countries suffered the tragic loss of their parents during the first 14 months of the pandemic, a study published in medical journal The Lancet has revealed.

    Researchers found that 25,000 children in India lost their mother to COVID-19, while 90,751 lost their father, and 12 children lost both their primary and secondary caregivers to the deadly virus. About 2,898 Indian children lost either of their custodial grandparents, while nine lost both of their custodial grandparents. 

    The researchers estimated an 8.5-fold increase in the numbers of children recently orphaned (43,139) in April 2021 in India compared to March 2021 (5,091).

    The study, which was funded by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, found that 1,134,000 lost a parent or custodial grandparent due to COVID-19. Overall, up to five times more children lost their fathers than mothers.

    The countries with the highest number of children who lost primary caregivers include Peru, South Africa, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Iran, the United States, Argentina, and Russia. 

    "Though the trauma a child experiences after the loss of a parent or caregiver can be devastating, there are evidence-based interventions that can prevent further adverse consequences, such as substance use, and we must ensure that children have access to these interventions", said NIDA Director Nora D. Volkow.

    According to the study, the rate of loss of primary and custodial parents per 1,000 children in India is 0.5, which is much less than other countries like South Africa (6.4), Peru (14.1), Brazil (3.5), Colombia (3.4), Mexico (5.1), Russia (2.0), and the US (1.8).

    "We found that with the exception of South Africa deaths were greater in men than women in every country, particularly in middle aged and older parents", the study stated. 

    The researchers flagged concerns that children who have lost a parent or caregiver are at a "profound risk of short and long term adverse effects on their health, safety and well being. This includes increasing the risk of disease, physical abuse, sexual violence and adolescent pregnancy".

    Dr Susan Hills, one of the lead authors on the study, from the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 Response Team, said, "For every two COVID-19 deaths worldwide, one child is left behind to face the death of a parent or caregiver. By 30 April, 2021, these 1.5 million children had become the tragic overlooked consequence of the 3 million COVID-19 deaths worldwide and this number will only increase as the pandemic progresses".

    The study found that grandparents are increasingly playing key roles in providing care and financial support for their grandchildren worldwide.

    Related:

    Israel Comes Up With New Plan on Punishing Violators of COVID-19 Regulations
    US Stocks Plunge on COVID Resurgence, Growth Worry; Key Indices Down About 2%
    India's Actual Death Toll During COVID-19 Pandemic 10 Times Official Number, Report Says
    Tags:
    Russia, Peru, South Africa, US, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Kardashian blows out the candles on a cake to celebrate her 30th Birthday at the 10th Anniversary of TAO restaurant in New York, on Sunday, 17 October 2010.
    Dessert, Anyone? Rejoice, Sweet Tooth, It's International Cake Day
    Lactose Intolerance
    Lactose Intolerance
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse