Morocco Reportedly Tried to Use Pegasus Spyware to Tap Macron's Phone

On Sunday, media discovered that the phones of at least 50,000 people around the world had been targeted using the powerful Israeli-made military-grade spyware. Paris called the revelations "shocking," with the Paris prosecutor's office opening a formal investigation after receiving complaints from French journalists who said they were targeted.

A smartphone belonging to French President Emmanuel Macron was targeted for surveillance by the Moroccan government using Pegasus spyware, Le Monde has reported.

According to the newspaper's information, Macron, (now former) Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, and fourteen other senior members of the government were targeted for possible surveillance by Morocco in 2019. Macron is said to have used the targeted phone since at least 2017, the year he was elected president.

Macron is believed to use several smartphones, and has a well-known passion for the mobile devices, constantly seen talking on them, texting, video-chatting and reading information from their screens. The French leader loves the modern communication devices so much that his official portrait has two smartphones in it.

Asked to comment on the report, Elysee Palace said that "if these facts are true, this is obviously very serious. All light will be shed on these revelations."

Morocco has not yet responded to the allegations.

If Pegasus has indeed been installed on the French head of state's phone, Moroccan intelligence could potentially have had access to virtually all of Macron's private information, including his agenda, text messages, emails, and phone calls. It would also be able to turn on the phone's microphone or activate its camera at will.

