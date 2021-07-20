Mali Interim President Reportedly Targeted in Stabbing Attempt

Two armed men, one of whom had a knife, reportedly attacked Mali's interim president Assimi Goita during prayers in the great mosque in the capital Bamako on 20 July 2021, AFP reports.
The attack took place during the holy holiday of Eid al-Adha. The president was taken away from the site, according to the media.
Earlier in May, members of Mali's military arrested Malian Prime Minister Moctar Ouane, Acting President Bah Ndaw, and Defence Minister Souleymane Doucoure. Later in the month, the military junta led by then-Acting Vice President Colonel Assimi Goïta announced the resignations of the prime minister and interim president.
