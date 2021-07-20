Billionaire Bezos Blasts Into Space in First Crewed Flight Of His New Shepard Rocket

Sputnik comes live from the West Texas desert where the first manned commercial spaceflight of billionaire Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin company is set to be launched on Tuesday morning, 20 July.
There are four on board: Bezos himself, his brother Mike, an 82-year-old female aviator Wally Funk, who in the Sixties was denied the chance to go into space because she was a woman, and an 18-year-old Oliver Daemen from the Netherlands, who paid $28 million for his seat in a charity auction that closed last month. Funk and Daemen will become the oldest and the youngest people ever to have travelled to space.
After takeoff, the crew will spend about 11 minutes enjoying the view of Earth from space and will even experience 3 to 4 minutes of weightlessness in and out of seats before the reusable New Shepard launch vehicle uses three parachutes to return to Earth.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
