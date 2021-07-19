Register
22:41 GMT19 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Ben & Jerry's ice cream

    Israel Clashes With Ben & Jerry’s After Company Halts Ice Cream Sales in 'Occupied Territories'

    © Flickr / Robert Marschelewski
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202107191083416793-israel-clashes-with-ben--jerrys-after-company-halts-ice-cream-sales-in-occupied-territories/

    American ice cream company Ben & Jerry’s has declared that it will no longer distribute its famed products in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, but that distribution will still continue within the Israeli state. Since the announcement, a bevy of criticism has emerged across social media.

    Israeli officials have blasted US ice cream company Ben & Jerry’s after it was revealed that the firm would no longer be distributing any of its products within what it considers Israeli-occupied territories.

    The popular manufacturer made the announcement early Monday, explaining in a statement that the move was prompted over concerns raised by “fans and trusted partners,” as well as beliefs that “it is inconsistent with our values for Ben & Jerry’s ice cream to be sold in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT).”

    “We have a longstanding partnership with our licensee, who manufactures Ben & Jerry’s ice cream in Israel and distributes it in the region. We have been working to change this, and so we have informed our licensee that we will not renew the license agreement when it expires at the end of next year,” the company detailed.

    However, the decision does not mean that the ice cream will no longer be sold in the region. In fact, the company noted that it will remain operating in Israel “through a different arrangement.” 

    FILE PHOTO: Tubs of Ben & Jerry's ice cream, a Unilever brand, are seen at their shop in London, Britain, October 5, 2020.
    © REUTERS / Hannah Mckay
    FILE PHOTO: Tubs of Ben & Jerry's ice cream, a Unilever brand, are seen at their shop in London, Britain, October 5, 2020.

    Within moments of the company’s big reveal, critics emerged, including former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was among the first to flock to Twitter and slam the ice creamery.

    “Now we Israelis know which ice cream NOT to buy,” the former prime minister wrote, before a tweet from the official Twitter account of the Israeli state remarked that a new flavor for the company could be “FudgedThisOneUp.” 

    Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett blasted the move as being “a morally wrong decision” that will in turn become a “business mistake” for the Vermont-based company.

    “Ben & Jerry’s decided to brand itself as anti-Israel ice cream,” Bennett continued, adding that the “boycott against Israel … reflects that they have totally lost their way” and will only prompt Israel to bolster its stance against the boycott push.

    Yair Lapid, the Israeli minister of foreign affairs, has also weighed in on the development, deeming Ben & Jerry’s decision a “shameful surrender to anti-Semitism, to [the boycott, divestment and sanctions], and to all that is wrong with the anti-Israel and anti-Jewish discourse.”

    Ben & Jerry’s Israel distributor, whose current license expires in December 2022, has vowed to fight the move and urged Israelis to buy locally-produced ice cream instead, noting on Twitter that “ice cream is not part of politics.”

    The ice cream company has been operating in Israel since 1987 and, through its franchise, has managed to establish both a manufacturing facility and two shops in Tel Aviv and contracts for sales inside grocery stores in the West Bank.

    ‘This Is Not About Israel’

    As many have offered their own personal take on the company's decision, a newly surfaced report has detailed that the Monday announcement was issued by Unilever, which acquired Ben & Jerry’s in 2000.

    Incidentally, the purchase agreement between the two parties outlined that the company would create an independent board that would have full control over Ben & Jerry’s social missions and policies. Anuradha Mittal, who chairs the board, explained to NBC News that the agreement was done “so that a progressive business could ensure its independence and protect its values when acquired by a large corporation.” 

    However, when it comes to the release, it was by no means cleared by the board.
    FILE - In this Thursday, March 15, 2018 file photo, the logo for Unilever appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Consumer products giant Unilever, said Thursday July 23, 2020, that second-quarter sales were only slightly lower than the same period a year ago despite the lockdown measures triggered by the global fight against the coronavirus.
    © AP Photo / Richard Drew
    FILE - In this Thursday, March 15, 2018 file photo, the logo for Unilever appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Consumer products giant Unilever, said Thursday July 23, 2020, that second-quarter sales were only slightly lower than the same period a year ago despite the lockdown measures triggered by the global fight against the coronavirus.
    “This is not about Israel; it is about the violation of the acquisition agreement that maintained the soul of the company,” Mittal told the outlet. “[Unilever] are trying to destroy the soul of the company.”

    Although Unilever has not yet addressed statements issued by the board, it previously acknowledged in its own release that the company will remain “fully committed to our presence in Israel.” It also stated it “recognized” the rights of the independent board.

    Mittal shot down Unilever’s earlier comments, calling it “stunning that they can say that when the statement was put out without the approval of the board.” 

    The latest comes as Ben & Jerry’s drew widespread criticism for remaining silent throughout the violent clashes between Israeli and Palestinian forces in the Gaza Strip in May, as the company has been known to weigh in on a variety of issues, such as climate change, systemic racism and the violent riot that overtook the US Capitol in early January.

    Related:

    Ben & Jerry’s Declare Support for Black Lives Matter
    Ben & Jerry's, PG Tips, Dove and Flora All Gone? Brexit Emptying UK Supermarkets
    Ben From Ben & Jerry’s Arrested For Protesting F-35s in Vermont (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
    Israel, Morocco Sign Cybersecurity Deal in First Since Normalizing Relations
    Israel Comes Up With New Plan on Punishing Violators of COVID-19 Regulations
    Tags:
    West Bank Settlements, Israeli settlements, ice cream, Israel, Ben & Jerry's
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Maori soldier gestures as New Zealand's soldiers march down the Champs Elysees in Paris during a rehearsal of the annual Bastille Day military parade on 12 July 2016.
    World's Most Bizarre-Looking Military Uniforms
    No Coup for You
    No Coup for You
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse