State Dept. Says US 'Vigorously' Probing Unexplained Health Incidents Among Vienna Staff

"We are vigorously investigating reports of possible unexplained health incidents among the US Embassy community there [in Vienna] and we're also doing that wherever these incidents are reported," Price said. "We have made clear that any employee who has reported a possible unexplained health incident… has what she or he needs to seek immediate and appropriate attention and care."
Earlier on Monday, the US and Austria announced the launch of a joint investigation into Havana Syndrome cases among personnel in Vienna. Over twenty US embassy staffers reported symptoms consistent with Havana Syndrome, which include hearing strange noises that are sometimes felt as vibrations or pressure.
Last month, the US Senate passed legislation that gave greater powers to the heads of several agencies including the CIA and State Department to provide financial and medical support to personnel impacted by Havana Syndrome.
