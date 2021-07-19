Pegasus Spyware Used Against Journalists 'Completely Unacceptable' if True, Von der Leyen Says

The spyware scandal involving Israel's software firm and tens of thousands of smartphone numbers was "completely unacceptable" if true, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said.
"What we could read so far, and this has to be verified, but if it is the case, it is completely unacceptable and against any kind of rules we have in the European Union," von der Leyen said at a press conference in Prague.
This comes after earlier in the day, an investigation by The Washington Post and 16 other media outlets claimed that the Pegasus software, developed by the NSO Group and used by government agencies to track criminals and terrorists, was being deployed by state services to hack the private phones of activists, journalists, and opposition figures around the world.
According to The Washington Post, the Paris-based Forbidden Stories non-profit project and Amnesty International shared with media outlets involved in the investigation a list of more than 50,000 phone numbers whose owners might have been potentially targeted by NSO's government clients for surveillance.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)