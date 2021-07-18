Afghanistan Recalls Ambassador to Pakistan, Citing 'Security Threats'

Afghanistan has recalled its ambassador to Pakistan, citing security concerns in the wake of the kidnapping of the diplomat's daughter.
"Following the abduction of the daughter of the Afghan ambassador in Pakistan, the leadership of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan have recalled the Afghan envoy and other senior diplomats from Islamabad back to Kabul until all the security threats are removed," Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement Sunday.
On Saturday, the Foreign Ministry reported that Silsila Alikhel, daughter of Ambassador Najibullah Alikhel, was kidnapped for several hours and severely tortured by unknown assailants on Friday while out and about in the Pakistani capital. She was later released from captivity and put under medical supervision, according to Kabul. Afghani officials summoned Pakistan's ambassador to Kabul to lodge a "strong protest" ovr the incident.
In its statement Sunday, Kabul reiterated their demand that the perpetrators of the attack on Ms. Alikhel be arrested and prosecuted.
