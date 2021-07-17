US, UK Need to Stop Linking Prisoner Release With JCPOA, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Says

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Araghchi said on Saturday that the US and the UK should not link the release of prisoners with the Iran nuclear deal.
He added that ten prisoners "on all sides" may be freed on Sunday if Washington and London fulfill their obligations under the deal.
US & UK need to understand this and stop linking a humanitarian exchange—ready to be implemented—with the JCPOA.— Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) July 17, 2021
Keeping such an exchange hostage to political aims achieves neither.
TEN PRISONERS on all sides may be released TOMORROW if US&UK fulfill their part of deal. 2/2
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)