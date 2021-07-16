US Commerce Department Announces Adding 6 Russian Entities on Its Blacklist

"These six entities, all of which are being added under the destination of Russia, have been determined by the US Government to be acting contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States and are being added consistent with Executive Order 14024, Blocking Property With Respect To Specified Harmful Foreign Activities of the Government of the Russian Federation, issued on April 15, 2021", the Commerce Department said.
The entities include - AST JSC, Pasit JSC, Positive Technologies JSC, Federal State Autonomous Institution Military Innovative Technopolis Era, Federal State Autonomous Scientific Establishment SVA, NEOBIT LLC.
All comments
Show new comments (0)