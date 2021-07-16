Award-Winning Indian Journalist Danish Siddiqui Killed in Ongoing Clashes at Afghan-Pakistan Border

Danish Siddiqui received the Pulitzer Prize in 2018 for feature photography over his coverage of the mass exodus of Rohingyas from Myanmar to Bangladesh. A post-graduate from India's prestigious AJK Jamia Millia Islamia University, Siddiqui recently exposed the mass graves of COVID-19 victims along the Ganges River.

Pulitzer Prize winner Danish Siddiqui, a chief photo-journalist from Reuters, has been killed in clashes in the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, TOLO News reported on Friday.

Siddiqui, who started his career as a correspondent, was embedded with Afghanistan security forces who came under attack by the Taliban*.

"Deeply disturbed by the sad news of the killing of a friend, Danish Siddiqui in Kandahar last night. The Indian Journalist & winner of Pulitzer Prize was embedded with Afghan security forces. I met him 2 weeks ago before his departure to Kabul. Condolences to his family & Reuters", Afghanistan's Ambassador to India Farid Mamundzay tweeted.

On 13 July, the journalist tweeted that the army vehicle in which he was travelling with other special forces was also targeted by at least 3 rocket-propelled grenade rounds and other weapons.

"I was lucky to be safe and capture the visual of one of the rockets hitting the armour plate overhead", Siddiqui said.

The Humvee in which I was travelling with other special forces was also targeted by at least 3 RPG rounds and other weapons. I was lucky to be safe and capture the visual of one of the rockets hitting the armour plate overhead. pic.twitter.com/wipJmmtupp — Danish Siddiqui (@dansiddiqui) July 13, 2021

​The Spin Boldak district was captured by Taliban insurgents on Wednesday and Afghan forces have been fighting with the group to retake the area since then.

Over his 14-year professional career, Danish covered the Battle of Mosul in 2016, the devastating Nepal earthquake in 2015, Hong Kong protests, and Delhi Riots among other stories in South Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.

In 2018, Siddiqui became the first Indian, along with his colleague Adnan Abidi, to win the Pulitzer Prize for feature photography for documenting the Rohingya refugee crisis.

Never imagined that I would be a witness to these scenes in my hometown. Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues to wreak havoc in New Delhi, India’s national capital. Pictures taken on 23.04.21. @Reuters #CovidIndia pic.twitter.com/E2cFrMpUMR — Danish Siddiqui (@dansiddiqui) April 24, 2021

​Indian journalists and several others have expressed shock at his death and shared their feelings on social media.

What a devastating news 💔

Danish Siddiqui @dansiddiqui Reuters chief photojournalist in India, has been killed during clashes in Spin Boldak district of Kandahar, last night.

Rest in peace Danish, you’ll be missed. But you will live on thro your incredible photos. https://t.co/7QUeGQrf5d — Munazza Anwaar (@munazzaanwaar) July 16, 2021