Facebook Removes Scores of Accounts Linked to Iranian Cyber-Espionage Campaigns

“Today, we’re sharing actions we took against a group of hackers in Iran to disrupt their ability to use their infrastructure to abuse our platform, distribute malware and conduct espionage operations across the internet, targeting primarily the United States”, Facebook said in a press release.
According to the release, the group, known as Tortoiseshell, was involved in social engineering, phishing and credential theft, malware tool use and outsourcing malware development.
"To disrupt this operation, we blocked malicious domains from being shared on our platform, took down the group’s accounts and notified people who we believe were targeted by this threat actor", Facebook said.
This group was previously reported to mainly focus on the IT industry in the Middle East, but Facebook claims to have found them targeting personnel and companies in the defence and aerospace industries in the US, and to a lesser extent in the UK and Europe.
