Register
20:23 GMT14 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Former US President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas on July 11, 2021

    Former US Envoy to Israel Confirms Trump Felt ‘Betrayed’ After Netanyahu Recognized Biden’s 2020 Win

    © AFP 2021 / ANDY JACOBSOHN
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0d/1083372581_0:91:3070:1817_1200x675_80_0_0_6f33e86f6dc27558f025c1d0b93e979d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202107141083386196-former-us-envoy-to-israel-confirms-trump-felt-betrayed-after-netanyahu-recognized-bidens-2020-win/

    Excerpts from journalist Michael Wolff’s tell-all on the Trump administration previously detailed that former US President Donald Trump felt betrayed by former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after he congratulated then Democratic rival Joe Biden on winning the 2020 election. Bibi was one of the last world leaders to acknowledge the win.

    David Friedman, who once served as the US ambassador to Israel, recently confirmed that former US President Donald Trump was indeed upset when he was informed that former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offered his congratulations to Joe Biden after being declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election. 

    The confirmation came during a Tuesday interview with Talkline Network radio host Zev Brenner that saw Friedman speak on a variety of subjects, including the various difficulties that he encountered while he held the ambassador post.

    Speaking to the recent claims made in Michael Wolff’s newly-released tell-all, “Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency,” Friedman acknowledged Trump’s ever-present frustrations at the time, noting that Netanyahu’s congratulations came at a very touchy period at the height of the 2020 election cycle.

    “We were at a time which was extremely sensitive,” Friedman said, noting that Bibi’s recognition of the end of the Trump administration came as the former president repeatedly voiced that the “elections weren’t fair.”

    ​“I think he would have preferred that the prime minister held his powder a little bit longer,” the former ambassador stated.
    “My view is that when the United States recognizes a new president, the state of Israel really has no choice but to congratulate the president - that’s how democracies work,” Friedman continued. “The relationship between Israel and the United States is more important than any particular individual and whatever the reaction may have been at the time, it’s long gone and long disappeared.”

    Friedman further detailed that while he has not spent as much time with Trump as he had done so in the past, he has kept in touch with the former commander-in-chief, as he has been working on a documentary about the US-brokered Abraham Accords.

    Excerpts of Wolff’s tell-all began emerging last week, with the Forward news outlet being among the first to detail how Netanyahu’s congratulations to Biden was received as the “ultimate betrayal” by Trump. 

    It’s worth noting that Netanyahu was one of the last political figures to acknowledge Biden’s win, having held off for more than 12 hours after the results were called. However, the former Israeli prime minister did also follow up his statements by thanking Trump for their “friendship.”

    Despite months passing since the election, Trump has continued to voice unsubstantiated claims that voter fraud prompted his reelection loss.

    Related:

    Netanyahu Removes Joint Photo With Trump From His Twitter Banner
    Netanyahu's Election Rival Reportedly Hires Founders of American PAC Who Fought Trump's Re-Election
    From Embracing Trump Team to Iran Nukes: Key Foreign Policy Takeaways From Netanyahu's JP Interview
    Netanyahu May Soon be Ousted as Prime Minister While Trump Indictment Looms
    Netanyahu Joins Trump's 'Disgraceful Journey Into Dustbin of History', Zarif Claims
    Tags:
    US Election, Joe Biden, David Friedman, Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Maori soldier gestures as New Zealand's soldiers march down the Champs Elysees in Paris during a rehearsal of the annual Bastille Day military parade on 12 July 2016.
    World's Most Bizarre-Looking Military Uniforms
    Moving on Out
    Moving on Out
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse