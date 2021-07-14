Ukrainian Police Reportedly Use Tear Gas on Interior Ministry Retirees Trying to Enter Parliament

The retirees, who demand a recalculation of pensions, are trying to break through the police cordon guarding the entrance to the parliament, according to the Ukraina 24 TV broadcast.
At the moment, traffic in the centre of Kiev is blocked due to mass demonstrations.
Протест силовиків-ветеранів переріс у штурм Верховної Ради: відеоhttps://t.co/6ffErigr0b pic.twitter.com/Be4I7XvgRb— 24 канал (@24tvua) July 14, 2021
Ukrainian police retirees have been demanding a recalculation of their pensions, which has not changed since the police reforms, launched by President Zelensky.
