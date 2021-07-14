Widow of McAfee Releases His 'Suicide Note', Slams It as Suspicious

The eccentric businessman allegedly took his own life while in a Spanish jail, where he was awaiting extradition to the United States on charges of tax evasion and cryptocurrency fraud. Yet, the 75-year-old businessman had repeatedly said that he would not commit suicide and implied that his life was in danger.

Janice McAfee, the widow of John McAfee, has released a suicide note, purportedly written by the late anti-virus guru. She posted a separate tweet, where she highlighted certain doubts about the note, suggesting it looks more like a fake.

"The handwriting is suspect & I doubt the authenticity of the note. It reads more like someone trying to imitate John's style of tweeting. And if this note was found in his pocket where are the markings of the note being folded into his pocket?", she said, adding the hashtags "#NotASuicideNote" and "#JusticeForJohnMcAfee".

Here is the alleged suicide note found in John’s pocket. This note does not sound anything like someone who has no hope and is contemplating ending their life. This note sounds like one of John's tweets. #NotASuicideNote #JusticeForJohnMcAfee pic.twitter.com/QCODfvh8sh — Janice McAfee (@theemrsmcafee) July 13, 2021

​Janice McAfee previously noted that she spoke with her husband on the phone on the very day he was found dead and stated that he didn't sound suicidal at all.

The tycoon, who was arrested in Barcelona in October 2020, said it was politically motivated because he considered taxation "illegal". The Spanish authorities, however, approved his extradition to the US, with a judge saying McAfee is just "a millionaire who doesn’t want to pay taxes".

Just several hours after the court ruling was issued, McAfee was found dead in his cell. According to the Spanish authorities, an autopsy on the body appeared to prove that the magnate had killed himself.