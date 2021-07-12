Unclear to US What Haiti's Future Political Leadership Will Look Like, White House Says

Earlier in the day, the White House announced that that delegation of US intelligence and security officials met with officials in Haiti on Sunday as the Caribbean country is reeling from the assassination of President Jovenel Moise.
"What was not clear [after the US delegation's visit to Haiti] was what the future political leadership looks like in the country," Psaki said. “There is a lack of clarity about the future of political leadership.”
US Officials Visiting Haiti Asked to Provide More Aid to Assassination Probe
The US government has received a request for additional assistance in the investigation into the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki also said on Monday.
A delegation of US intelligence and security officials traveled to Haiti on Sunday and met with acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph, Prime Minister-Designate Ariel Henry and with Haitian National Police representatives who are conducting the investigation into Moise's assassination.
"While they were there, they worked to get a better understanding of the request for assistance and to offer assistance to law enforcement forces, on the ground they met with both the acting prime minister and Prime Minister Designate as both of those individuals and they did receive requests, while they were there on the ground for additional assistance," Psaki said.
