Germany Continuing Dialogue With US on Nord Stream 2, Gov’t Spokesperson Says

"Nord Stream 2 is an issue, on which, as we repeatedly claimed, we hold negotiations with the United States. I can just say that these negotiations continue. This is an economic project; we spoke about its political issues many times before. The position is known," Seibert said.
US President Joe Biden will receive German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the White House on 15 July. On Friday, Jen Psaki, the White House spokesperson, said that the gas pipeline would be part of the discussion.
Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Russia’s Gazprom and five Western European energy concerns, and envisions the construction of a 1,230 km twin gas pipeline along the bottom of the Baltic Sea to complement the existing Nord Stream 1 network. Once completed later this year, the new network will be able to transport up to 1.9 trillion cubic feet (55 billion cubic metres) of gas per year from Russia to Europe, thus doubling Nord Stream’s capacity.
All comments
Show new comments (0)