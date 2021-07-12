Biden Says US Stands With Cubans, Calls on Gov't to 'Serve Their Needs'

US President Joe Biden signalled his support for the Cuban protesters on Monday, saying that Havana should respond to the demands of the people.
“We stand with the Cuban people and their clarion call for freedom and relief from the tragic grip of the pandemic and from the decades of repression and economic suffering to which they have been subjected by Cuba's authoritarian regime,” Biden said in a statement shared by the White House.
According to the US president "the Cuban regime" should "hear their people and serve their needs at this vital moment rather than enriching themselves.”
Biden also said that the people of Cuba were bravely defending their basic and universal rights, including to peacefully protest.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)