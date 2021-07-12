Top Android Chip Supplier Qualcomm Releases Its First $1,500 Smartphone

Qualcomm has announced the release of its new smartphone, which will be available in a limited edition for users of Snapdragon Insiders – a community of 1.6 million people who share tips about electronic devices.
I told you this would be a big deal. Take a closer look at the insanely powerful Smartphone for @Snapdragon Insiders, and get even more details about what this baby can do.🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/61zI4KKZOg— Don McGuire (@donnymac) July 9, 2021
The smartphone was manufactured by Asus and comes with Master & Dynamic wireless headphones, a bumper case, two charging cables, and a Qualcomm Quick Charge 5.0 power adapter.
The cost of the phone is a cool $1,500.
The device will go on sale in August and will be available in China, US, Germany, the UK, Japan, South Korea, and possibly India.
Qualcomm is an American company that produces semiconductor equipment, in particular processors for Android smartphones.
