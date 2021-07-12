Venus and Mars Meet in Rare Planetary Conjunction

Sputnik comes live from Tehran as a rare astronomical phenomenon lights up the night sky – the planetary conjunction of Venus and Mars.
It will be possible to see the conjunction of the planets immediately after sunset in the western part of the sky. Venus will shine a little brighter to the right, while the Red Planet while be positioned a little to the left.
In addition, a thin crescent moon will be seen, which will be only be illuminated by 9 percent.
The previous conjunction between Venus and Mars occurred on 24 August 2019 and the next will happen on 22 February 2024.
