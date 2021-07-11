Register
18:24 GMT11 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. and Afghan security forces inspect the site of a suicide attack on NATO convoy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017

    DoD ‘Deeply Concerned’ by Speed of Taliban’s Advance, ‘Briskly’ Looking for Bases Near Afghanistan

    © AP Photo / Massoud Hossaini
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    101
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105764/86/1057648615_0:333:5032:3163_1200x675_80_0_0_f7b6008dba5e3ad1b5c981004038d829.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202107111083361965-dod-deeply-concerned-by-speed-of-talibans-advance-briskly-looking-for-bases-near-afghanistan/

    On Friday, the Pentagon expressed confidence that a Taliban-controlled Afghanistan was not an inevitability, and said that Washington had provided Kabul and its security forces with sufficient support to enable them to continue fighting the militant group, if they are willing to do so.

    The United States is “deeply concerned” by the deterioration of the security situation in Afghanistan, and the momentum the Taliban seems to have amid its ongoing offensives, Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby has said.

    Speaking to Fox News on Sunday, the spokesman stressed that the US was not “giving up on” the country, but reiterated that it was up to the Afghans themselves to defend their country using the capability “we know they have.”

    He added that Washington is still looking for options for where to base troops which could address potential terror threats coming out of Afghanistan following the completion of the US withdrawal in August.

    “We always want to find additional options…That’s why we’re working with the neighbouring countries that are closer to Afghanistan to see what the possibilities are. And we’re doing that as briskly and as energetically as we can find additional options,” Kirby said.

    FILE - In this Dec. 28, 2011 file photo, a former Taliban fighter places a range of bullets before surrendering it to Afghan authorities, as part of a peace-reconciliation program in Herat, west of Kabul, Afghanistan
    © AP Photo / Reza Shirmohammadi, File
    Kabul Activates Anti-Missile System as Taliban Gain Ground
    In May, US government and military officials told the Wall Street Journal that Washington was looking to redeploy some troops coming out of Afghanistan into Uzbekistan or Tajikistan. Uzbekistan stressed that it has no plans to allow foreign bases on its soil. Tajikistan, meanwhile, is a full-fledged member of the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation alliance, and hasn’t hosted US troops since 2001.

    During Sunday’s interview, Kirby also assured Americans that even if the US is unable to find bases near Afghanistan, it will be able to use its “sophisticated and robust over-the-horizon capabilities” to stage attacks “even from afar.”

    “We can do that and we’ve proven that we can do that even in recent years in places like Libya,” Kirby said, presumably referring to the 2011 NATO air operation against Muammar Gaddafi’s Socialist Libyan Jamahiriya which toppled the government and turned the North African nation into a divided failed state.

    The Pentagon spokesman also defended the Biden administration’s decision to follow through with his predecessor’s plans to pull US forces out of Afghanistan, suggesting that decades of occupation have not helped the US build “leverage” for peace talks.

    “This argument that somehow if you have boots on the ground all of a sudden you have all this leverage… that hasn’t exactly panned out the last five, 10, 15 years,” he said. “We had 100,000 troops on the ground, so the idea that if you have boots on the ground, all of a sudden that gives you a leverage has not exactly been the historical record so far.”

    Kirby also said that the US is still trying to “broker forward a negotiated settlement” and suggested that the rest of the world should remain committed to this idea.

    Afghan soldiers pause on a road at the front line of fighting between Taliban and Security forces, near the city of Badakhshan, northern Afghanistan, Sunday, July. 4, 2021.
    © AP Photo / Nazim Qasmy
    Pakistan Strengthening Border Security Amid Fears of Refugee Influx From Afghanistan
    Afghanistan’s neighbours have offered to assist in peace talks with the Taliban in recent weeks amid the instability stemming from the US’s chaotic retreat from the war-torn country. Last week, an Afghan government delegation met with Taliban representatives in Tehran. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif promised that Iran would be “ready to facilitate” further talks “in any way” the parties wished. Also last week, Moscow hosted a Taliban delegation, with Russia’s Foreign Ministry  similarly expressing its willingness to help work toward inter-Afghan peace.

    The calls for a peaceful solution come as the Taliban continues its advance in all directions, and as its direct neighbours beef up security along frontiers to prevent the increasingly miserable security situation from spilling over into their countries.

    Related:

    US Envoy for Afghanistan Goes to Qatar to Secure Support for Afghan Peace
    Pakistan Strengthening Border Security Amid Fears of Refugee Influx From Afghanistan
    Around 50 Indian Diplomats Evacuated from Afghanistan As Taliban Intensifies Control-Possession
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Maori soldier gestures as New Zealand's soldiers march down the Champs Elysees in Paris during a rehearsal of the annual Bastille Day military parade on 12 July 2016.
    World's Most Bizarre-Looking Military Uniforms
    Moving on Out
    Moving on Out
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse