09 July 2021
    Smoke is rising over town of Saraqib, Syria's Idlib Governorate

    Moscow Blasts OPCW Over 'Absurd' Claims on Syrian Use of Chemical Weapons

    World
    3280
    Syria destroyed its stocks of chemical weapons between 2013 and 2014 in an agreement facilitated by Russia and the United States and overseen by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. The US and its allies have since gone on to accuse Damascus of using its no-longer-existing chemwar stockpiles to target rebels and civilians.

    Russia's permanent representative to the OPCW has dismissed as "absurd" claims made at the last OPCW meeting charging Syria with using chemical weapons in Saraqib 'in retaliation for' the downing of a Russian airplane.

    "During the last session of the executive council [of the OPCW], the investigation and identification group presented its latest portion of its 'work', this time on the incident in Syrian Saraqib in 2018. The accusations against Damascus did not come as a surprise to anyone," ambassador Alexander Shulgin told Sputnik.

    According to the official, the session of the OPCW held in The Hague 6-9 July included claims that the Syrian Air Force dropped cholrine on Saraqeb in 2018 response to the downing of a Russian aircraft. "The absurdity of these claims, like the absurdity of the entire so-called evidence package on which this pseudo-investigation is being built, does not stand up to scrutiny," Shulgin said.

    In February 2018, a Russian Aerospace Forces Su-25SM jet was shot down by Nusra militants operating an anti-aircraft missile system in Idlib, northwest Syria. The jet's pilot, Roman Filipov, ejected from the plane before it crashed, but landed in terrorist-controlled territory. Surrounded by militants, Filipov blew himself up with a grenade. The incident was caught on camera and went viral. Russia and Syria responded with intense air and Kailbr missile strikes on jihadist positions in the area.

    Flowers in memory of killed pilot Roman Filipov at Russian Defense Ministry
    Flowers in memory of killed pilot Roman Filipov at Russian Defense Ministry

    In a report published in April 2021, the OPCW said it had "good reason" to suspect that the Syrian Air Force dropped a chlorine bomb on Sarakib a day after Filipov was shot down, with 12 people reportedly injured in the incident. Moscow blasted the report, saying no factual evidence had been provided, and that similar claims of Syrian government chemical attacks had been refuted repeatedly in the past.

    Russia and Syria have repeatedly accused the OPCW of bias in its investigations of incident in the Syrian Arab Republic, and questioned the conclusions made by its technical secretariat, which have on multiple occasions differed drastically from those of its own investigators.

    Damascus has spent the past decade insisting that it has never used chemical weapons against civilians or terrorists, and stressing that the country's entire chemical weapons arsenal was destroyed in the mid-2010s under the OPCW's watchful eye. In 2017 and 2018, after the US and its European allies used alleged chemical attacks as a pretext to launch strikes against Syria, President Bashar Assad asked what possible reason he would have to attack his own people with chemical weapons, particularly after beating back rebels and jihadists into a few small enclaves.

    Earlier this year, Canadian investigative journalist Aaron Mate debunked the OPCW's Syria investigations at the United Nations, blasting the chemical weapons watchdog over its refusal to address the concerns of whistleblowers from within the organization who challenged its official Syria claims. At least four whistleblowers have emerged from within the OPCW to challenge the agency's official conclusions on the alleged chemical attack in Douma, Syria in 2018, which served as justification for US, British and French air and cruise missile strikes on the Middle Eastern nation.

    DETAILS TO FOLLOW

