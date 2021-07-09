Taliban Calls for Lifting of All Sanctions Against Movement, Delegation Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - All sanctions against the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) should be lifted as envisioned in the group’s 2020 agreement with Washington, Shahabuddin Delawar, the head of the movement’s delegation which arrived in Moscow, said on 9 July.

"Despite the fact that we complied with the agreement, the sanctions against our movement were not annulled, and other provisions were not implemented," Delawar said during a press conference.

A delegation of the political office of the Taliban* movement arrived in Moscow for talks on 8 July. The movement called on all humanitarian organisations currently operating in Afghanistan to continue their activities across the country, including in the territories under the group's control and claimed that 85% of the Afghan territory was currently under the Taliban's control.

The withdrawal of US and NATO forces from Afghanistan, scheduled to be completed by 11 September, has prompted a surge in violence, with dozens of districts in Afghanistan's rural north falling to the Taliban movement in the past weeks.

Meanwhile, hundreds of Afghan government soldiers fled to Tajikistan in order to avoid capture by the Taliban, which now controls more than 70 percent of the Afghan-Tajik border. Uzbekistan has refused to accept Afghan soldiers who are trying to cross the border.

*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia.